Iran president says Israel’s Syria attack ‘will not go unanswered’

TEHRAN - Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday condemned a dead­ly air strike blamed on Isra­el against his country’s con­sular annex in Damascus, saying the “cowardly crime will not go unanswered”. “Af­ter repeated defeats and fail­ures against the faith and will of the Resistance Front fighters, the Zionist regime has put blind assassinations on its agenda in the strug­gle to save itself,” Raisi said on his office’s website. “Day by day, we have witnessed the strengthening of the Re­sistance Front and the dis­gust and hatred of free na­tions towards the illegitimate nature of (Israel). This cow­ardly crime will not go unan­swered.” The air strike on the Iranian embassy’s five-storey annex killed seven members of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, which runs Iran’s overseas military oper­ations. Among the dead, were Brigadier Generals Moham­mad Reza Zahedi and Mo­hammad Hadi Haji Rahimi, both senior commanders in the Quds Force, Guards’ for­eign operations arm.