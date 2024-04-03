Wednesday, April 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Iran president says Israel’s Syria attack ‘will not go unanswered’

Iran president says Israel’s Syria attack ‘will not go unanswered’
Agencies
April 03, 2024
Newspaper, International

TEHRAN   -   Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday condemned a dead­ly air strike blamed on Isra­el against his country’s con­sular annex in Damascus, saying the “cowardly crime will not go unanswered”. “Af­ter repeated defeats and fail­ures against the faith and will of the Resistance Front fighters, the Zionist regime has put blind assassinations on its agenda in the strug­gle to save itself,” Raisi said on his office’s website. “Day by day, we have witnessed the strengthening of the Re­sistance Front and the dis­gust and hatred of free na­tions towards the illegitimate nature of (Israel). This cow­ardly crime will not go unan­swered.” The air strike on the Iranian embassy’s five-storey annex killed seven members of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, which runs Iran’s overseas military oper­ations. Among the dead, were Brigadier Generals Moham­mad Reza Zahedi and Mo­hammad Hadi Haji Rahimi, both senior commanders in the Quds Force, Guards’ for­eign operations arm.

China condemns attack on Iranian embassy in Syria

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1712033697.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024