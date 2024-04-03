Wednesday, April 03, 2024
Irrigation dept directed to increase inflow of water from Sukkur Barrage to downstream

Our Staff Reporter
April 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -  Hyderabad division Commis­sioner Ahsan Ali Qureshi has said that directives have been issued to Irrigation Depart­ment to increase the inflow of water from Sukkur Barrage to downstream to cope up the shortage of water and increase the standard of drinking water for Hyderabad citizens.

He said this while presid­ing over a meeting at his office about the shortage of water in the Indus River and reviewing the increased level of TDS in drinking water. “Water inflow will reach in seven days from Sukkur Barrage to Kotri Bar­rage, this will mitigate the scar­city of water downstream,” he said. He further added that he has strictly passed the orders to stop the inflow of stagnant water from Manchar Lake im­mediately and WASA and Ir­rigation Department would monitor it. He further said that the Irrigation Department and WASA sit together and carve out a cogent plan for safe and healthy drinking water. 

The meeting was attended by Chief Engineer Kotri Bar­rage, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi, ADC1 Jamshoro, MD WASA. Representatives from Meh­ran University and Agricul­ture University Tandojam and others were also present on the occasion.

Our Staff Reporter

