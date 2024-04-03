Jhang’s Esarul Qasmi Park rejuvenated for public enjoyment

JHANG - The district administration on Tuesday has completed the rehabilitation of Esarul Qasmi Park, fulfilling a long-standing public demand in Jhang. According District Administration Office, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair visited the park after its renovation and planted the first tree in a symbolic gesture. More trees will be planted and lighting will be installed to enhance the park’s ambiance. “The rehabilitation of this park is a testament to our commitment to providing public spaces for the enjoyment of our citizens,” said Deputy Commissioner Umair.