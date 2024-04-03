Wednesday, April 03, 2024
Jhang’s Esarul Qasmi Park rejuvenated for public enjoyment

Agencies
April 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

JHANG   -   The dis­trict administration on Tues­day has completed the re­habilitation of Esarul Qasmi Park, fulfilling a long-stand­ing public demand in Jhang. According District Adminis­tration Office, Deputy Com­missioner Muhammad Umair visited the park after its reno­vation and planted the first tree in a symbolic gesture. More trees will be planted and lighting will be installed to enhance the park’s ambi­ance. “The rehabilitation of this park is a testament to our commitment to provid­ing public spaces for the en­joyment of our citizens,” said Deputy Commissioner Umair. 

