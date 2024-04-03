Kandhkot Police capture two robbers in ‘encounter’

KANDHKOT - Kandhkot Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two robbers in injured condition during an encounter with them. According to a police report, the robbers were looting people in the city when a Kandhkot A-section police team rushed to the scene, where encounter took place there. During crossfire for some time, the police succeeded to capture two robbers in injured condition, however, their one accomplice escaped from the scene. A police officer also injured in the crossfire. He was rushed to Civil Hospital Kandhkot for treatment. The police have started search for the fleeing robber. A joint anti-bandit operation of police and Rangers has been underway in Katcha area near Kandhkot.