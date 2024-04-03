Wednesday, April 03, 2024
Kandhkot Police capture two robbers in ‘encounter’

Agencies
April 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KANDHKOT   -   Kandhkot Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two robbers in injured con­dition during an encounter with them. According to a police report, the robbers were looting people in the city when a Kandhkot A-section police team rushed to the scene, where encoun­ter took place there. During crossfire for some time, the police succeeded to capture two robbers in injured con­dition, however, their one accomplice escaped from the scene. A police officer also injured in the crossfire. He was rushed to Civil Hospital Kandhkot for treatment. The police have started search for the fleeing robber. A joint anti-bandit operation of po­lice and Rangers has been underway in Katcha area near Kandhkot. 

Agencies

