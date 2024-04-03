Wednesday, April 03, 2024
Karachi Police swiftly recover stolen vehicle, apprehends notorious car thief

Staff Reporter
April 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -   In a swift operation con­ducted late Monday night in the jurisdiction of police station Gizri, district South, Karachi, law enforcement authorities successfully re­covered a stolen vehicle. Late at night, SSP Rao Arif Aslam of the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) and Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) mobilised his team, collaborating with the South Zone Police and AVLC, to lo­cate and retrieve the stolen vehicle within a few hours of its theft. Karachi residents have commended the Kara­chi Police for their prompt response, as highlighted in video statements. The joint efforts of the South Zone Po­lice and AVLC/CIA are aimed at apprehending the crimi­nals behind the recent surge in car thefts in the city.

