Karachi Police swiftly recover stolen vehicle, apprehends notorious car thief

KARACHI - In a swift operation con­ducted late Monday night in the jurisdiction of police station Gizri, district South, Karachi, law enforcement authorities successfully re­covered a stolen vehicle. Late at night, SSP Rao Arif Aslam of the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) and Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) mobilised his team, collaborating with the South Zone Police and AVLC, to lo­cate and retrieve the stolen vehicle within a few hours of its theft. Karachi residents have commended the Kara­chi Police for their prompt response, as highlighted in video statements. The joint efforts of the South Zone Po­lice and AVLC/CIA are aimed at apprehending the crimi­nals behind the recent surge in car thefts in the city.