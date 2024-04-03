Kate Middleton receives apology from US talk show host

LONDON - US talk show host Andy Cohen has apologized to Princess Kate for spreading conspiracy theories before the future Queen’s cancer announcement, wishing “he had kept his mouth shut.” The 55-year-old came under fire last month, with many calling on him to apologize, after he questioned Princess Kate’s whereabouts and remarked on a video released by a media outlet. American radio and television host has expresses his regret for his comments in light of the princess announcing her cancer diagnosis and treatment. Cohen said sorry for his remarks on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, his first show since The Princess of Wales made the shocking health announcement. Cohen said: “I just want to say I am heartbroken by the news about Princess Kate I think someone on Sky News called me a numpty, and they were right. I wish I had kept my mouth shut.” He added: “We are all praying for Princess Kate and King Charles.” Rumours intensified after Princess Kate admitted to photoshopping an image of herself and her children that she posted online. When a video was released of Kate visiting a farm shop in March, Cohen fuelled the conspiracy theories by tweeting: “That ain’t Kate…” He also addressed theories about Kate on his Daddy Diaries podcast on March 22, bringing up rumours that Prince William had an affair. Several other critics and commentators and some of Meghan Markle’s supporters have also issued apology over their remarks against cancerstricken Kate Middleton. Some royal fans and experts also urged the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to do the same for hurting Prince William’s and his wife with their claims. In the meanwhile, Kate Middleton was forced to issue a statement on her health condition after Palace was made aware of a breach. The Princess of Wales, who revealed her cancer diagnosis in a video message released on March 22, was rushed to shut down any further security matters, per a source cited by The Daily Mail. Reportedly, there had been a leak of the Princess’ medical records at London Clinic, where Kate underwent her abdominal surgery and King Charles was also treated earlier this year. The outlet’s Ephraim Hardcastle column quoted a well-placed royal source that revealed that the “Kensington Palace had been contacted about Kate’s diagnosis, leaving no option but to hurry to get ahead of the story.” “Whether the leak came from The London Clinic, or from a flunkey who had been loose-lipped, remains unclear. Whatever the reason, the universal acclaim heaped on Kate confirmed it was the right decision,” the column read.