KP health minister approves promotion of 305 nurses

Peshawar   -   Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Minister for Health has approved the promotion and placement of 305 nurses through the departmental promotion committee in the Health Department. Minister Health Syed Qasim Ali Shah announced that The Director General of Health Services will issue announcements regarding the placement of these nurses in various hospitals of the province. Following the approval of the Minister of Health, the services of these nurses will be assigned to different hospitals across the province.

Out of the promoted nurses, 156 have been elevated based on education, while 136 have been promoted based on seniority. The Minister Health emphasized that promotion in service is a fundamental right of employees and that the placement will address the shortage of nurses in various hospitals of the province.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Qasim Ali Shah chaired a meeting with a delegation representing the Young Doctors Association, Provincial Doctors Association, and other forums led by Doctor Nabi Jan Afridi, the focal person for the health minister for health community. Discussions during the meeting focused on the installation of prepaid electric meters at the Lady Reading Hospital doctors’ hostel and the concerns of medical officers regarding this matter.

PFA unearths factory producing spurious drinks

The Minister Health directed the relevant authorities to take immediate action on this issue. It is worth noting that doctors involved in this matter protested vehemently yesterday.

Our Staff Reporter

