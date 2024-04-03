Larkana professors urge authorities to reconsider exam dates

LARKANA - Professors of Intermediate Colleges Larkana raise their voice in the favour of students that annual examination of the board should be avoided in hot summer.

Expressing their stance in a statement issued on Tuesday, leaders from the Central Sindh Professors and Lecturers As­sociation emphasised the ad­verse impact of hot weather on students during examination season.

Central President Prof Ma­noor Abbas, Secretary General Prof Shahjhan Panhor, along­with other central leaders in­cluding Syed Amir Ali Shah, Lal Bakhsh Kalhoro, and Muham­mad Haroon, highlighted their persistent efforts to relay these concerns to higher authorities. They stressed the need for the annual intermediate exams to be rescheduled to avoid the in­tense heat of summer.

Proposing a shift to the end of April for examinations, the association leaders expressed disappointment with the deci­sion of the sub-committee to conduct exams in the last week of May, potentially extending into June and July, the hottest months of the year.

Citing the tragic loss of a young man from Khairpur dis­trict due to the extreme heat during exams last year, the leaders urged authorities to prioritise the well-being of students. They suggested that senior officers experience firsthand the conditions in ex­amination halls during the af­ternoon shift, emphasising the severity of the challenge.

Additionally, the SAPLA lead­ers highlighted the logistical difficulties posed by the overlap with summer vacations in June and July, noting the potential shortage of teachers at examina­tion centers beyond May 31.

In a direct appeal to Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Mu­rad Ali Shah, Education Minis­ter Syed Sardar Ali Shah, and Secretary Colleges Sadaf Anis, SAPLA leaders urged prompt action to rectify the decision to conduct exams during the hot summer months. They called for orders to reschedule exams to the last week of April or, at the latest, the first week of May, prioritising the comfort and well-being of students.