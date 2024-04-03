Larkana professors urge authorities to reconsider exam dates

LARKANA - Professors of Intermediate Colleges Larkana raise their voice in the favour of students that annual examination of the board should be avoided in hot summer.
Expressing their stance in a statement issued on Tuesday, leaders from the Central Sindh Professors and Lecturers Association emphasised the adverse impact of hot weather on students during examination season.
Central President Prof Manoor Abbas, Secretary General Prof Shahjhan Panhor, alongwith other central leaders including Syed Amir Ali Shah, Lal Bakhsh Kalhoro, and Muhammad Haroon, highlighted their persistent efforts to relay these concerns to higher authorities. They stressed the need for the annual intermediate exams to be rescheduled to avoid the intense heat of summer.
Proposing a shift to the end of April for examinations, the association leaders expressed disappointment with the decision of the sub-committee to conduct exams in the last week of May, potentially extending into June and July, the hottest months of the year.
Citing the tragic loss of a young man from Khairpur district due to the extreme heat during exams last year, the leaders urged authorities to prioritise the well-being of students. They suggested that senior officers experience firsthand the conditions in examination halls during the afternoon shift, emphasising the severity of the challenge.
Additionally, the SAPLA leaders highlighted the logistical difficulties posed by the overlap with summer vacations in June and July, noting the potential shortage of teachers at examination centers beyond May 31.
In a direct appeal to Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah, Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah, and Secretary Colleges Sadaf Anis, SAPLA leaders urged prompt action to rectify the decision to conduct exams during the hot summer months. They called for orders to reschedule exams to the last week of April or, at the latest, the first week of May, prioritising the comfort and well-being of students.