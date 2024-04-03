LHC reserves verdict on maintainability of Salman Raja plea

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on an objection by the reg­istrar’s office regarding the maintainability of a petition filed by independent can­didate Salman Akram Raja against the victory of Isteh­kam-e-Pakistan Party’s can­didate Awn Chaudhry from NA-128 constituency. Jus­tice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the petition as an objection case after the LHC office raised an objection to its maintainability, stating that after the formation of the election tribunal, the peti­tion was not maintainable. The court reserved its ver­dict on the objection after hearing arguments from the petitioner’s counsel. The petitioner’s counsel argued that the election tribunal could not review the decisions of the Elec­tion Commission while replying to a court query during the proceedings.