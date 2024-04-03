LHCBA, Aitzaz seek serving judges body to probe IHC judges’ letter

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court has been asked to establish a three-member commission comprising SC sitting judges to determine which officers and operatives of the ISI or other persons, if any, are or were involved in interference in judicial work. In this regard, senior lawyer Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan and the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) Tuesday filed separate petitions asking the apex court to itself hear the IHC judges’ allegations. Aitzaz maintained in his petition that the Supreme Court has the power to constitute a commission, and it has done so in the past. The power has been derived from Articles 187 and 190 of the constitution.
The senior lawyer also prayed to the court to declare any government servant, including any serving army officer or operative of the ISI, who seeks to influence judicial proceedings or judges shall be liable to forthwith be terminated from service without any retirement or other benefits being payable to such individual from the national exchequer. For those who have already retired, it specified the cessation of any retirement or associated benefits. The LHCBA also submitted a petition urging the apex court to commence an inquiry into the concerns raised by the six IHC judges. The Lahore bar pleaded, “Direct holding of judicial inquiry by the judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan into the allegations contained in the letter of six Hon’ble Judges of the Islamabad High Court.”
The bar petitioned to impose stringent penalties on individuals proven guilty of attempting to intimidate, influence, or interfere with the functioning of the judiciary in any capacity.