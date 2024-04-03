Wednesday, April 03, 2024
Maryam Nawaz warns against proliferation of garbage in streets and roads

Maryam Nawaz warns against proliferation of garbage in streets and roads
Web Desk
11:41 AM | April 03, 2024
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has issued a stern warning against the proliferation of garbage in streets and bazaars.

Under her leadership, a session was convened to discuss the implementation of a comprehensive solid waste management system throughout the province. During the session, the proposed agreement to outsource the solid waste management system was thoroughly reviewed.

It was outlined that organic, inorganic, iron, and plastic waste would be meticulously sorted at transfer stations. The decision was made to establish 23 landfill sites and 66 transfer stations at all divisional headquarters across the province.

Maryam Nawaz has given her approval for the implementation of a digital monitoring system to oversee the solid waste management operations. She directed for a comprehensive analysis of the performance of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) companies, which hold financial stakes and subsidies.

Chief Minister has specifically tasked Provincial Minister Zeeshan Rafiq with monitoring to ensure transparency in the outsourcing of the solid waste management system. Maryam Nawaz emphasized the imperative for clean streets, roads, and vehicles transporting garbage.

Punjab Govt prepares mega project for Solid Waste Management

She underscored that negligence in this regard would not be tolerated and urged for the effective adherence to and implementation of cleanliness directives. 

