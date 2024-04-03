MCB Islamic Bank awarded PCI DSS Compliance Certification by Risk Associates

LAHORE - MCB Islamic Bank, one of the six full-fledged Islamic banks in Pakistan, has announced its achievement of the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS v3.2.1) Cer­tificate of Compliance, awarded by Risk Associates, Pakistan’s leading PCI Qualified Security Assessor (QSA) company.

The certification ceremony, held at MCB Islamic Bank’s Head Office in Lahore, underscores MCB Islamic Bank’s unwavering commitment to ensuring top-tier data security, safeguarding cus­tomer interests, and maintaining financial integrity. This achieve­ment highlights the bank’s dedi­cation to adhering to the strictest standards for handling sensitive cardholder data, contributing to a more secure digital banking landscape in Pakistan.

Kashif Hassan, QSA – Manag­ing Director of Risk Associates, presented the PCI DSS Certificate of Compliance to Zargham Khan Durrani, President & CEO of MCB Islamic Bank. PCI DSS v3.2.1 is internationally recognized as the benchmark for securely han­dling payment card information. It establishes stringent security requirements for organizations entrusted with cardholder data, ensuring that sensitive informa­tion is protected against unau­thorized access and breaches.

During the ceremony, Zargham Khan Durrani, President & CEO of MCB Islamic Bank, underscored the importance of achieving PCI-DSS certification for the bank. He highlighted its crucial role in bolstering customer confidence and upholding the highest secu­rity standards. Additionally, he reiterated the bank’s dedication to continually enhancing cyber­security measures.

Kashif Hassan, Managing Direc­tor of Risk Associates, applauded the diligence and commitment demonstrated by the team at MCB Islamic Bank in attaining the PCI DSS certification. He fur­ther added, “This notable accom­plishment not only underscores the bank’s resolute dedication to maintaining robust data se­curity but also signifies a pivotal advancement towards cultivating a more secure digital banking en­vironment in Pakistan.”