Muslim Council of Elders hosts interfaith Iftar to celebrate 10th anniversary

April 03, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The Muslim Council of Elders hosted an interfaith Iftar at Serena Hotel Is­lamabad last night to mark the tenth anniversary of its establishment, aiming to promote peace, coexis­tence, and human fraternity on an international scale. The participants appreciated the efforts of the Mus­lim Council of Elders for the promo­tion of tolerance, coexistence and human fraternity and congratulated the council on its tenth anniversary.

Representatives of all religions, intellectuals, prominent religious leaders, university teachers, social and political personalities and the journalistic community participated in this interfaith Iftar.

Newly elected Senator Nasir Mehmood Butt, Professor Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Chairman of Islamic Ideologi­cal Council, Sardar Ranjit Singh, for­mer member of KPK Assembly, Dr. Ikramul Haq, Secretary of Islamic Ideological Council, Professor Dr. Mohiuddin Hashmi, Chairman of Faculty of Islamic and Arabic Studies Allama Iqbal Open University Islam­abad, Christopher Sharaf, Coordina­tor of Saiban Pakistan Program, Prof. Dr. Ikramul Haq, former Imam Khat­ib of the Presidency, representatives of various religions, the business community and social personalities were invited in this event.

