North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

SEOUL - North Korea fired a medium-range ballistic missile on Tuesday, Seoul’s military said, the latest in a spate of banned weapons tests by Kim Jong Un’s regime this year. Tuesday’s launch was the third ballistic mis­sile test of 2024, after a solid-fuel one overseen by Kim in March and an­other tipped with a ma­noeuvrable hypersonic warhead in January. It also comes less than two weeks after Kim super­vised an engine test for a “new-type intermediate-range hypersonic missile”, according to North Korean state media, which has also said said he over­saw “super large” rocket launcher drills and tank exercises this year. Seoul’s military “detected around 06:53 (2153 GMT) what is presumed to be a medi­um-range ballistic missile fired from Pyongyang area into the East Sea,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.