Old Recipes, New Packaging!

As this government establishes its grip and slowly begins to unleash its economic vision, some glaring policy dichotomies emerge that are rather disturbing. Hearing the finance minister the other day during a television talk he talked about some low-hanging fruits, especially how almost 1.70 trillion rupees are claimable under the FBR tribunal hearing cases and even if one-third are quickly recovered by the government, the revenues could be topped by almost 600 billion in one go. This is a dangerous trend, because what in essence he is saying is that the tribunals need to quickly decide in the government’s favours instead of being the neutral appellant body they ought to be and then of course given the draconian powers that FBR yields, this will then give the government the leverage to suck equivalent capital out of businesses through strong-arm tactics like freezing and attaching accounts, sealing operations, etc. Without going into the debate of moving capital away from efficient to inefficient hands, whatever happened to the lofty talk on ringing FBR reforms and expanding the tax base? This repeated practice of flogging the flogged donkey is already deindustrialising Pakistan at a very fast and more of the same is tantamount to committing an economic Hara-Kiri. Also, what he forgets is that in most of these cases, the government is the appellant and not the other way around. Undermining or influencing the process will not only further damage the reputation of an already very poorly perceived institution but also erode any scant remaining confidence in the revenue collector. We all know, the real need of the hour is to ring FBR reforms and unleash innovative (behavioural driven) collecting mechanisms that instead aim at organically incentivising our tax culture; involving provinces as lead contributors, and of course, broadening the tax base itself. Whereas, on the contrary, the focus seems to be back on the old ways of raising capital any which one can in order to keep the party going. Honestly, one was expecting better from the new talented economic czar than this counterproductive approach that kills the proverbial hen laying the golden eggs!
Pakistan’s competitive edge is fast waning and by this time everyone knows that the primary culprit is the energy sector that first gobbles up what we term as a rather constrained import space and then its operational inefficiencies take a serious toll on domestic competitiveness, in turn putting the economy in a vicious cycle of debt and external account trap. Another increase in the power tariff of almost rupee 3 per unit might please the IMF, but will in reality increase the cost gap between the Pakistani producers and its regional competitors with the result quite obvious, in that the business will flow out from the Pakistani arena to the nearest more competitive producers. A capped Rupee: Dollar parity can only be maintained for so long because with increased costs, a capital drain courtesy FBR, high-interest rates and an inelastic import bill the high prevalent inflation has to find its way somewhere and its natural movement in such an equation is invariably in the exchange parity; something that has plagued the country too often in recent years. And it is in this context that his disclosure that the power ministry first wants to fix the operational management of the discos before looking to privatise them, comes as a big shock. So, what are we saying that the very people responsible for this mess will be tasked with correcting it? Whatever happened to the mantra and the fancy talk on the government should not be in the business of running businesses? Aurangzeb comes from the private sector and though it is very well to do such slick talking or use popular buzzwords, walking the talk by actually empowering the private sector remains an ever-elusive challenge in Pakistan. He would be well advised to assemble a professional team around him that can collectively convince the government to reduce its size and cede space for the private sector to create the much-required innovative efficiencies by deploying intrapreneurs in the key economic sectors. In Mushfiq’s words, Bangladesh is a present-day example where the state consciously ceded space to the private sector to unleash efficiencies in sectors where it consistently failed to deliver.
Today in Pakistan the course correction tasks are quite herculean in nature and the new finance minister will need all the help he can from the likes of his own and not from the politicians or the bureaucracy.
Lastly, the key in all this would be the role that a regulator practically plays in shoring competitiveness, and productivity, and in deterring anticompetitive business practices. What we need to understand is that sustainable investment cannot take place without fair markets. Antitrust regulations are not equivalent to anti-business, but naturally if state and business gets inter-twined, it then becomes one, and this is what needs to be addressed very carefully by the new economic managers. In essence, the regulator is responsible for ensuring that businesses compete fairly and on an even keel, so that SOEs or government-backed seemingly private sector companies do not indulge in rent-seeking or unlawful practices that prevent a new entrant from competing on the merits of their products/services. In effect, a properly steered market-based system is always pro-competition, stimulates innovation, and acts as a representative for the interests of consumers and employees, who are less concentrated and hold less bargaining power than businesses with a foot in the corridors of power. In modern-day successful economies, the governmental oversight (In the USA the FTC is responsible for this) does this by not only challenging the potentially anticompetitive modus operandi of specific businesses but more importantly, developing an environment where other businesses are deterred from engaging in similar practices. Again, the challenge will be that who bells the cat in the cases where the interests of the powerful are brazen and conflict-of-interest rules the roost. Meaning, if we have to seriously strive for sustainable growth that is also equitable and inclusive, some very difficult underlying reforms have to be quickly rung instead of putting more burden on the honest taxpayers and people and that too in an environment - facilitated by this new team - in which government and the powerful institutions voluntarily take a step back to allow the necessary space to the private sector to unleash its innovative juices and to sustainably deliver efficiently. For now, all one can say is, Good luck!
Dr Kamal Monnoo
The writer is an entrepreneur and economic analyst. Email: kamal.monnoo@gmail.com