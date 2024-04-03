Omar Ayub declared leader of opp in NA

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq yesterday de­clared Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) MNA (senior PTI member) Omar Ayub Khan as leader of opposition in the National Assembly. The lawmakers from SIC had submitted nomination papers of Omar Ayub for the slot of leader of the opposition over a week ago in the National Assembly Secretariat. Speaker National As­sembly Ayaz Sadiq, after examining the nomination papers, declared Ayub as unopposed leader of the opposition. The Speaker under Rule 39 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the NA noti­fied Omar Ayub as opposition leader of the National Assembly. Leader of the opposition is entitled to get a separate office where usually opposition parties hold meetings. The Public Accounts Committee was previ­ously chaired by leader of the opposition under the Charter of Democracy (CoD) but now for the last two assemblies this practice is not carried out. The slot is likely to be given to Sher Afzal Marwat.