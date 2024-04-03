One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter

HELSINKI - A 12-year-old opened fire Tuesday at a school north of the Finnish capital Helsinki, killing a fel­low student and seriously injuring two others be­fore being taken into custody, police said.

The Viertola school in Vantaa, Finland’s fourth-largest city, has around 800 pupils and 90 staff. Children in grades one to nine, or aged seven to 15, attend the school.

“Today, after 9:00 am, a shooting incident took place at a school... in which a sixth grader, a stu­dent of the school, died,” Ilkka Koskimaki, chief of the Eastern Uusimaa police department, told a press conference, adding that two others were “seriously injured”. Police had earlier said that both the suspect and the injured were 12 years old. They have opened an investigation into mur­der and attempted murder. A witness told the Iltalehti newspaper that shots had echoed across the schoolyard. “At first I didn’t understand it was a weapon. Then a terrible scream could be heard and children ran across the yard,” the witness said.

Images from the scene showed a large number of police officers at the school.