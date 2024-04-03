Over 230 candidates vie for 23 vacant seats of NA, PAs: ECP

ISLAMABAD - A total of 239 candidates are vying for 23 vacant seats in both national and provincial assemblies during the upcoming by-elections slated for April 21, a spokesman for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said in a statement issued here Tuesday.

A total of 239 candidates will con­test the by elections, with 50 of them competing for vacant National As­sembly seats. Notably, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari has already been elected un­opposed from NA 207, he said.

The spokesman said that a total of 23 candidates were vying for the vacant seats in the Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Assembly, while 154 can­didates were seeking their fortunes in Punjab. In Sindh, Zubair Ahmed Junejo secured his seat unopposed on PS-80. Twelve contenders are in the running for the vacant seats in the Balochistan Assembly. The Com­mission has schedule to commence printing the ballot papers for the by-elections upon finalisation of candi­date lists by the relevant returning officers on March 30, he added.

The Commission’s spokesperson stated that necessary election mate­rials had been provided to provincial election commissioners. Additional­ly, district the Returning Officers and Returning Officers are fulfilling their duties according to the established election schedule. He said close coor­dination has been maintained by the commission with the Ministries of Interior and Defense as well as pro­vincial law enforcement agencies.

On March 13, the Commission announced the schedule for by-elections across 23 National and Provincial Assembly seats. These elections encompass six National Assembly seats, twelve Punjab As­sembly seats, two seats in the Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, one seat in the Sindh Assembly and two seats in the Balochistan Assembly, all slated for April 21, he told.