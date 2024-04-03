Over 60,000 US Sikhs vote for independence from India

ISLAMABAD - Over 60,000 American Sikhs participated in the second phase of the Kha­listan Referendum voting, which was held at the Cali­fornia State Capitol in Sac­ramento by the secession­ist group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), with security provid­ed by US snipers and police.

Earlier, over 127,000 US Sikhs participated in the first phase of the referen­dum, marking the first in­stance of such voting on US soil. This occurred on Janu­ary 28, shortly after the US government revealed its prevention of an assassi­nation attempt on Gurpat­want Singh Pannun, a lead­ing pro-Khalistan figure and India’s most sought-after individual. Over 200,000 Sikhs joined both phases of Khalistan Refer­endum in California to pay tribute to Jathedar Gurdev Singh Kaunke, hailed as a hero of the Sikh nation.

Several thousand Sikhs were unable to vote during the first phase. The voting last night was arranged by the SFJ to facilitate those Sikhs who missed out ini­tially. This voting process was supervised by the in­dependent Punjab Referen­dum Commission (PRC) and took place under stringent security measures, with US police and snipers closely monitoring the situation.

As the voting day began, nearly 20,000 Sikh men and women formed long queues to cast their votes. Throughout the day, thou­sands of Sikhs remained at the center, singing de­votional Sikhism songs, advocating for the estab­lishment of Khalistan, and denouncing assassination attempts by Narendra Mo­di’s Hindutva regime.