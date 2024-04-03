Over 60,000 US Sikhs vote for independence from India

ISLAMABAD - Over 60,000 American Sikhs participated in the second phase of the Khalistan Referendum voting, which was held at the California State Capitol in Sacramento by the secessionist group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), with security provided by US snipers and police.
Earlier, over 127,000 US Sikhs participated in the first phase of the referendum, marking the first instance of such voting on US soil. This occurred on January 28, shortly after the US government revealed its prevention of an assassination attempt on Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a leading pro-Khalistan figure and India’s most sought-after individual. Over 200,000 Sikhs joined both phases of Khalistan Referendum in California to pay tribute to Jathedar Gurdev Singh Kaunke, hailed as a hero of the Sikh nation.
Several thousand Sikhs were unable to vote during the first phase. The voting last night was arranged by the SFJ to facilitate those Sikhs who missed out initially. This voting process was supervised by the independent Punjab Referendum Commission (PRC) and took place under stringent security measures, with US police and snipers closely monitoring the situation.
As the voting day began, nearly 20,000 Sikh men and women formed long queues to cast their votes. Throughout the day, thousands of Sikhs remained at the center, singing devotional Sikhism songs, advocating for the establishment of Khalistan, and denouncing assassination attempts by Narendra Modi’s Hindutva regime.