Pakistan desires to enhance trade, business ties with UAE: Info Minister

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has said Pakistan desires to further enhance trade and business ties with the UAE as per the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Talking to the Ambassador of the UAE Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi in Islamabad, he emphasized the need for a common roadmap for the improvement of the economy.

The Information Minister said Pakistan and the UAE have strong ties based on common heritage and multilateral cooperation. He said the people of Pakistan consider UAE as their second home.

They held discussion on issues of mutual interest including bilateral relations and promotion of cooperation in various sectors.

The Information Minister informed the UAE Ambassador about the government's economic initiatives. He said tax reforms are being brought in FBR and work is being done for digitalization of the economic sector.

The UAE ambassador condemned the terrorist incident in Besham.

He said as per the vision of leadership of both the countries, they believe in the further development of bilateral relations.

The Ambassador said the UAE has always helped Pakistan in difficult times and stands by Pakistan's economic development.