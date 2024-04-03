Pakistan, Iran should work together: PM

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan and Iran should work together to enhance trade, energy, road and rail connectivity, cultural exchanges, counter terrorism efforts and security cooperation. He was talking to Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam, who paid a courtesy call on him in Islamabad today.

The Prime Minister underscored that Pakistan attaches great importance to Iran and the two countries enjoy historic and brotherly relations.

He appreciated Iran’s support on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and also discussed the situation in Palestine.

Shehbaz Sharif fondly recalled his meeting with the Iranian President when they jointly inaugurated a border market and an electricity transmission line last year and also their meeting in Samarkand on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.

He thanked Iranian President Dr. Ebrahim Raisi for his congratulatory message and telephone call to him following his re-election.

The Iranian Ambassador shared an overview of the current state of bilateral relations and affirmed his country’s desire to further strengthen its relations with Pakistan in all areas of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Shar­if on Tuesday directed for formulation of a strategy aimed at two-fold increase in the country’s exports within next five years. He also asked the Ministry of Trade for compil­ing of such a strategy in consultation with the successful entrepreneurs and stakehold­ers. The prime minister chaired a high level meeting on the export sector.

The meeting was attended by ministers in­cluding Jam Kamal, Rana Tanveer Hussain, prominent e-Commerce entrepreneurs like CEO Utopia Jabran Niaz, Zeeshan Shah, Sal­man Ahmed and other relevant authorities, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, the prime minister di­rected for extending facilitation to exporters in the e-Commerce sector who had been ex­porting country’s product to the world, be­sides resolution of the issues of “Made in Pa­kistan” brand exporters.

He said that they were taking steps for maximum utilization of the export sector, adding for the promotion of IT, domestic use item, textile and other exceptional sectors, the relevant stakeholders should be taken on board. The meeting was apprised of propos­als and recommendations for the develop­ment of export sector and the strategy in this regard. The prime minister underlined for submission of recommendations over pro­motion of such industries that were export­ing such items which had been part of the global value chains. Daanish Schools in GB divisions Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to build Daanish Schools across all three divi­sions of Gilgit Baltistan to impart world-class education and accommodation facilities to students from low-income groups.

The prime minister, in a meeting with GB Chief Minister Gulbar Khan who called on him, also constituted a committee to look into the issues faced by GB that would pres­ent its recommendations after consultation with the stakeholders. The prime minister assured the GB chief minister that uplifting the GB people by providing them with educa­tion and health facilities was among the fed­eral government’s priorities. He also sought recommendations on the ways to exploit the immense tourism potential of GB, besides in­structing to expedite work on Attabad and Harpo hydropower projects. Prime Minister Shehbaz also sought a strategy for execution of solar power projects in Gilgit Baltistan.

Federal Law and Justice Minister Azam Na­zeer Tarar, Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Khan Cheema and relevant senior officers attended the meeting which deliberated on the uplift of GB’s education, health and tour­ism sectors. The meeting was briefed about the progress on Attabad and Harpo hydro­power projects. It was told that the said proj­ects would help provide an uninterrupted power supply to GB. The prime minister was told that work on Naltar Expreessway has been completed to contribute to the prog­ress and prosperity of the area.

Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has termed promotion of foreign investment as top priority of the government in order to turn challenges into opportunities. Chairing a high-level meeting on foreign investment in Islamabad today, he assured investors of provision of every possible facility, and em­phasized the establishment of special cells at the Federal Ministries for innovation and research related to investment. The session reviewed agreements and memoranda of un­derstanding with Gulf countries under the Special Investment Facilitation Council. The Prime Minister’s directed the authorities con­cerned to conduct feasibility studies for proj­ects attracting investors and to seek the ser­vices of international experts with renowned expertise in this regard. He emphasized that no compromise should be made on the stan­dards of projects proposed for investment. Furthermore, the Prime Minister instructed all ministries to enhance their relations with Gulf countries regarding the progress of respective memoranda of understanding, aiming for fur­ther improvement. He directed that all neces­sary requirements for investment in projects related to solar energy in Multan, Layyah, and Jhang should be fulfilled. Additionally, feasibil­ity studies should be conducted for the railway connectivity from Reko Diq to Gwadar Port, and initiatives should be taken for external in­vestment in projects like Chiniot Iron and Iron Ore plants, starting work on the railway line for access to Thar Coal Power Plants.