Pakistan political parties unanimous to condemn terrorists attack on Chinese nationals: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of Chinese nationals who lost their lives in a heinous terrorist attack in Shangla, Besh­am. He unequivocally condemned terrorists attack on Chinese Nationals, saying that all political parties are united on one page to con­demn terrorists attack on Chinese nationals. He added, “every Pakistani shares the grief and sadness on the death of innocent Chinese owing to this tragic incident”. He expressed these views during his meeting with Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong in Chinese embas­sy Islamabad on Tuesday.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq termed such attacks on Chinese Na­tionals as attempts to create fissure in un­breakable ties between Pakistan and Chi­na. He added, “terrorists will never succeed in their nefarious designs to create rift be­tween Pakistan and China. Further, he ex­pressed that Pakistani security agencies along with people and parliament would soon uproot terrorism from soil of Pakistan.

While mentioning the significance of bilat­eral parliamentary cooperation, he said that it had been his honour to organize the first Speakers Conference in 2017 on develop­ing shared declaration on enhancing region­al connectivity and counter terrorism. Fur­ther, he emphasized on the need to revive Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) be­tween both countries for sharing parliamen­tary experiences. He reiterated to develope consensus among all political parties in the parliament for creating unanimous strate­gy to protect Pak-China interests, especially the CPEC-related projects. Later, he also not­ed condolence remarks in the Visitors Book in Chinese Embassy in Islamabad. Zaidong ex­press thanks to Pakistan government, its par­liament and Law Enforcements Agencies for their support and sharing grief. He also said that such activities would not deter china to support Pakistan. He also thanked to Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for one minute silence dur­ing proceedings of the National Assembly to pay homage to deceased Chinese nationals.