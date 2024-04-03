Wednesday, April 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Palestine pushes for full-fledged UN membership

Palestine pushes for full-fledged UN membership
Anadolu
12:57 PM | April 03, 2024
International

The State of Palestine sent a letter Tuesday to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres requesting renewed consideration of its membership application.

"In reference to the application of the state of Palestine for membership in the United Nations in contained document S/2011/592 dated 23 September 2011 and upon the instructions of Palestinian membership, I have the honor to request that renewed consideration be given to this application by the Security Council during April 2024," Palestinian envoy to the UN Riyad Mansour said in the letter.

Mansour said he would be "grateful" if Guterres would transmit the request to the Security Council "as soon as possible."

The State of Palestine was accepted as an observer state of the UN General Assembly in 2012, allowing its envoy to participate in debates and UN organizations but without a vote.

According to the UN Charter, states are admitted to membership in the UN by a decision of the General Assembly upon the recommendation of the Security Council.

Pakistan desires to enhance trade, business ties with UAE: Info Minister

Tags:

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1712110164.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024