Parliamentary Prudence

Once again, chaos has erupted within our NA proceedings due to protests from PTI-backed MNAs against Ayaz Sadiq’s refusal to debate the letter from the six judges of the IHC. By all mea­sures, Sadiq’s refusal to speak on this sensitive issue was a prudent decision, simply because of the intricate nature of the issue itself.

The letter details serious allegations of interference in judicial matters and places the integrity of our entire judiciary and legal process into question. Certainly, the issue must be resolved, but the implications of this case are far too great for a casual back and forth in the NA. Rushing into a discussion without proper facts and judi­cial determination risks turning this serious matter into a populist spectacle with no sense of accountability. The gravity of this issue is not being reflected by our MNAs either. Since their arrival in parlia­ment, PTI-affiliated members have been constantly disrupting NA proceedings rather than engaging in constructive dialogue. Chant­ing and holding up portraits will only corrode the sanctity of our parliamentary proceedings, and in the case of such a grave accusa­tion, these antics are simply counterproductive.

Our MNAs need to be responsible in their conduct and engage in a way that will actually make a difference in governance. Without facts on hand, any discussion in the NA would be based on empty assertions and unfounded claims.; Let us not erode the remaining trust the public has in our institutions as well. The consequences of such a scenario will only exacerbate polarisation and instability within the nation. That being said, the legal precedent has already been set: the matter is “sub judice” and cannot be discussed in par­liament. This entire issue is centered on judicial integrity and re­spect for the rule of law. How can we win this battle if we fail to even adhere to established legal precedents for the case itself?

We need to allow the JIT to conduct their inquiry into these allega­tions and perform the way they need to. It would be more productive for MNAs to focus their attention on pressing matters of the national econo­my or security – matters we can actively address and impact, rather than engaging in futile debates that do not affect the real needs of our people.