The Human Genome Project, launched in 1990, was a groundbreaking international scientific endeavor aimed at mapping and sequencing the entire human genome, compris­ing approximately 3 billion DNA base pairs. Com­pleted in 2003, this monumental achievement un­locked a wealth of genetic information, providing insights into human biology, evolution, and disease. Its significance still stands in the present, shaping medical research, personalised medicine, and ge­netic counseling. Today, the Human Genome Proj­ect serves as the foundation for advancements in genomics, offering opportunities to diagnose, treat, and prevent genetic disorders with precision and efficiency, paving the way for a healthier future.