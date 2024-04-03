Wednesday, April 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

“The genome is the instruction book for building an organism. It’s a parts list, a blueprint, and a wiring diagram, all rolled into one.” –Neil deGrasse Tyson

Past in Perspective
April 03, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The Human Genome Project, launched in 1990, was a groundbreaking international scientific endeavor aimed at mapping and sequencing the entire human genome, compris­ing approximately 3 billion DNA base pairs. Com­pleted in 2003, this monumental achievement un­locked a wealth of genetic information, providing insights into human biology, evolution, and disease. Its significance still stands in the present, shaping medical research, personalised medicine, and ge­netic counseling. Today, the Human Genome Proj­ect serves as the foundation for advancements in genomics, offering opportunities to diagnose, treat, and prevent genetic disorders with precision and efficiency, paving the way for a healthier future.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1712033697.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024