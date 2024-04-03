The Human Genome Project, launched in 1990, was a groundbreaking international scientific endeavor aimed at mapping and sequencing the entire human genome, comprising approximately 3 billion DNA base pairs. Completed in 2003, this monumental achievement unlocked a wealth of genetic information, providing insights into human biology, evolution, and disease. Its significance still stands in the present, shaping medical research, personalised medicine, and genetic counseling. Today, the Human Genome Project serves as the foundation for advancements in genomics, offering opportunities to diagnose, treat, and prevent genetic disorders with precision and efficiency, paving the way for a healthier future.