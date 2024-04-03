Wednesday, April 03, 2024
PDMA works on contingency plan 2024 to identify monsoon hazards

April 03, 2024
PESHAWAR  -  In response to the looming threat of monsoon-related disasters, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday embarked on a comprehensive contingency plan for the year 2024.

The plan aims to engage all relevant stakeholders in identifying potential hazards, vulnerabilities, and risks associated with the monsoon season. By mapping available resources, the authorities seek to minimise disaster risks and ensure a well-coordinated response to any emergencies that may arise.

In a recent pre-planning meeting, chaired by the Director of Disaster Risk Management at PDMA, Said Nawab, representatives from various provincial line departments came together to lay the groundwork for the upcoming monsoon season. Director PDMA highlighted the importance of collaboration, stating, “We have initiated the process of Monsoon Contingency Planning 2024 by involving all stakeholders.

These series of meetings will continue throughout April, with the aim of finalising the contingency plan by the end of May 2024.”

PDMA has taken proactive measures to assign specific roles and responsibilities to each department involved in the monsoon plan. Furthermore, tools for data collection have been developed and shared with stakeholders, providing valuable information on district-specific hazards, vulnerability profiles, and potential impacts.

The comprehensive approach adopted by the authorities underscores their commitment to prevention, mitigation, and response strategies in anticipation of the upcoming monsoon season.

Through effective coordination and proactive planning, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa aims to mitigate the impact of monsoon-related disasters and safeguard the well-being of its residents.

