PDWP approves six uplift schemes

LAHORE - The 49th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) was held with Chairman Planning and Development (P&D) Board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan in the chair, here on Tuesday. The meeting approved six development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 8732.38 million. The approved schemes are as follows: 1) Widening & Improvement of Shahpur Bhera- Malikwal Road from Pull Wazidi to Shahpur, Total Length 10.00 km (Phase-I, 18.50 to 27,00 km, Length 8.50 Km), District Sargodha at the cost of Rs 516.761 million. 2) Rehabilitation of old G.T. Road in Okara City (Section from Byepass Sahiwal Side to Bypass Lahore Side) Length 8.70 Km Tehsil Okara at the cost of Rs 1107.105 million. 3) Rehabilitation Widening & Improvement of Shahpur Bhera Malikwal Road length 76.50 Km in District Sargodha (Phase-I, Group-III, Km 27.00 to 50.30=20.30 km, Pull Wazidi to Bhera, District Sargodha at the cost of Rs 2325.890 million. 4) Rehabilitation of Depalpur Haveli Lakha Road via Bhuman Shah & Wasawala, Length=24.50 Km, Tehsil Depalpur, District Okara at the cost of Rs 1110.708 million. 5) Rehabilitation of Depalpur-Basirpur Road, Length=19.05 km, Tehsil Depalpur, District Okara at the cost of Rs 1123.781 million. 6) Institutional Strengthening of P&D Board and Capacity Building of Public Sector Employees (PRMPU component) at the cost of Rs 2548.135 million. P&D Board Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Nasir Iqbal Malik, board members, Head of relevant depts and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments attended the meeting.