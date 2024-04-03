Wednesday, April 03, 2024
PFF announces result of 75 districts in DFA Elections

PFF announces result of 75 districts in DFA Elections
Web Sports Desk
11:05 AM | April 03, 2024
Sports

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has revealed the results of the District Football Association (DFA) Elections held in 75 districts across the country.

Over 90 percent of voters participated in the electoral process. The elections in the remaining districts will be held after Eidul Fitr. 

Following a thorough electoral process, the individuals have been duly elected to lead and represent their districts in matters concerning football development and administration.

In adherence to the principles of fairness and transparency, two days are hereby allotted for appeals. This window allows for any concerns or disputes regarding the electoral process to be addressed and resolved appropriately.

Once the appeals are decided, the final list of the elected officials will be shared.

