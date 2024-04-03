PIDE unveils comprehensive reform agenda for economic revival

ISLAMABAD - Unfolding its reform agenda for economic revival, Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) has anticipated that rezoning and market-based high-rise developments, removing bureaucratic hurdles in seeds approval for agriculture, and resolving issues faced by real estate stands have the potential to gain approximately $66 billion.
The Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) has launched an ambitious reform strategy, “ISLAAH: Immediate Reform Agenda - IMF and Beyond,” to propel Pakistan towards economic stability and growth amid its looming financial crises. The Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) has outlined an agenda aimed at tackling key areas such as regulatory modernization, tax reform, market liberalization, energy sector efficiency, and improvements in agriculture and banking. A central component of this strategy is the implementation of a ‘Regulatory Guillotine’ to eliminate burdensome regulations hindering business growth and innovation.
Vice Chancellor of the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), Dr. Nadeem ul Haque said that the agenda outlines a series of innovative reforms designed to rejuvenate Pakistan’s economic landscape. These include debt restructuring and intensified cooperation with the IMF, comprehensive tax reforms for a more business-friendly environment, and strategic opening of the economy to prioritize exports and modernize import regulations. Additionally, it addresses energy sector inefficiencies, agricultural and banking sector improvements, and the development of real estate and capital markets to encourage investment and deepen capital market participation. The anticipated impacts of these reforms are substantial, promising to catalyze investment, foster job creation, and facilitate higher GDP growth. PIDE’s groundbreaking economic reform initiative aims to streamline governance by addressing the burden of 122 regulatory bodies operating directly under the federal government, which currently account for over 50% of the GDP, as revealed by PIDE’s Sludge Audits.
Nadeem ul Haque further stated that this budget season demands immediate attention towards streamlining taxes in a revenue-neutral manner and ensuring stability for a decade, with a commitment to refrain from introducing new taxes in each budget cycle. In the realm of tax exemptions and administrative reforms, it’s imperative to halt all forms of concessionary financing and discriminatory fiscal incentives among businesses. Streamlining tax administration through automation to minimize human interaction is essential, coupled with the abolition of the arbitrary ‘filer’ and ‘non-filer’ distinction, as well as the elimination of ‘FBR Rates’ for property valuations. Tax administration must evolve towards automation, with a focus on accountability and responsibility within a technologically adept framework. An independent and tech-savvy entity should spearhead revenue collection, leveraging modern auditing techniques. In line with this, suspending tax return audits for first-time filers over the next five years is crucial. Tax simplification demands administrative changes, particularly digitization, and market-driven documentation practices, ensuring policy consistency over a decade. The FBR’s attention should be directed towards administrative efficiency, while ensuring zero harassment in tax matters.
In fostering economic growth, it’s imperative to embrace openness by revitalizing our import-export dynamics. Currently, import substitution strategies have rendered all KSE-100 firms inward-looking, a trend that urgently requires reversal. Facilitating this transition necessitates the promotion of trading houses as intermediaries in trade, potentially offering performance-based incentives such as tax rebates. Streamlining incorporation processes with no fees and facilitating easy listing are vital steps. Key decisions include the removal of additional customs and regulatory duties, phasing out SRO-based exemptions within three years, and eliminating tariff cascading.
The power sector crisis in Pakistan extends beyond mere electricity theft or ‘kunda’ connections; it reflects systemic issues rooted in inadequate management, planning, and centralized decision-making. Vice Chancellor PIDE further stated that real estate stands as a focal point of discussion, yet its current state reveals a fragmented market marred by insider trading practices like ‘qabza’. Reorganizing the market could yield substantial benefits, potentially unlocking a revenue gain of up to Rs. 300 billion. Key decisions entail the abolition of FBR valuation and DC rates, regulatory oversight of file trading by SECP to treat files as securities, and the separation of regulation from real estate business operations. Additionally, organizing the real estate brokerage sector, revising rental laws, and relaxing zoning regulations for vertical and mixed-use development across cities are imperative steps forward. State-captured real estate represents an underutilized but immensely valuable resource, hindering downtown growth and contributing to urban sprawl nationwide.
With thousands of government houses occupying vast swathes of prime land in Islamabad alone, the unrealized, particularly evident in Islamabad where thousands of government-owned properties occupy prime land, amounting to a staggering PKR 2,278.6 billion in unrealized value. Unlocking this potential through rezoning and market-based high-rise developments could attract over $ 58.8 billion in investment, create 351,000 job opportunities, add 44.4 million sq. ft of commercial space, and generate an annual rental income exceeding Rs. 446.8 billion.
He further said that in the agriculture sector, bureaucratic approval processes hamper the seed industry, fostering the proliferation of low-quality seeds and imposing unnecessary costs on farmers. Despite the private sector’s readiness to lead, inefficiencies in seed testing and approval procedures persist, resulting in limited access to high-quality seeds for small farmers. Addressing these challenges, estimated to yield a potential gain of Rs 1,722 billion, requires discontinuing commodity operations like wheat interventions, implementing market-driven solutions, and stimulating private investment through tax incentives.