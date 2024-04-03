Wednesday, April 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari

Agencies
April 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Azma Bukhari, Punjab’s Minister for Information, expressed confidence on Tuesday that the PML-N would secure victory in all Senate seats. Speaking outside the Punjab Assembly, she emphasized the party’s strength and dismissed concerns raised by opponents as baseless. Bukhari criticized the lack of law and order ethics in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, noting their reluctance to conduct the Senate election without proper procedures. She highlighted Maryam Nawaz’s efforts for public welfare and criticized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s performance.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1712110164.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024