PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari

LAHORE - Azma Bukhari, Punjab’s Minister for Information, expressed confidence on Tuesday that the PML-N would secure victory in all Senate seats. Speaking outside the Punjab Assembly, she emphasized the party’s strength and dismissed concerns raised by opponents as baseless. Bukhari criticized the lack of law and order ethics in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, noting their reluctance to conduct the Senate election without proper procedures. She highlighted Maryam Nawaz’s efforts for public welfare and criticized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s performance.