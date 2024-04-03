PPC holds Ramazan Night Sports Gala

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru, attended the Ramadan Night Sports Gala organized by the Peshawar Press Club as a special guest. The event aimed to promote the health and well-being of journalists. Mr. Toru also announced a cash prize of Rs. 100,000 for journalists.

Mr. Toru commended the initiative by the club to encourage sports and recreational activities among journalists, particularly during Ramadan. He emphasized the importance of political leaders participating in such events, advocating for a healthy lifestyle.

Speaking at the event held at the Peshawar Press Club, Toru highlighted the efforts of the provincial government, led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in improving the welfare of journalists. He assured ongoing support for journalists’ priorities in the government’s agenda.

During the gala, Mr. Toru engaged in a friendly badminton match with the President of the Peshawar Press Club, Arshad Aziz Malik. As the program concluded, the administrative body of the Peshawar Press Club presented a souvenir to Zahir Shah Toru.

Approximately 200 journalists participated in the Ramadan Night Sports Gala, supervised by the Peshawar Press Club.