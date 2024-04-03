President likely to address joint session by mid-April

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari is likely to address the joint sitting of parliament by the mid of this month to formally start the parliamentary year.
The parliamentary calendar will formally start after the address of the newly elected president of Pakistan to the joint session.
The President, as per the parliamentary tradition, has to address the joint session of the parliament before the start of the parliamentary year.
The house members, throughout the year, carry on debate over the address of the president of Pakistan. The president in his address normally gives a roadmap to the parliament and also indicates loopholes. Background discussions with opposition parties’ members left the impression that the opposition members will stage protest during the proceedings of the joint sitting.