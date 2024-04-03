Wednesday, April 03, 2024
PTI flays arrest of Sanam, Alia Hamza on false accusations

Agencies
April 03, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has strongly con­demned the arrest of its ac­tivists Sanam Javed and Alia Hamza, labeling it as yet another instance of false accusations. In a statement on Tuesday, a PTI spokes­person expressed outrage, alleging that women are be­ing subjected to state bru­tality and retaliation to ap­pease the appointed Chief Minister. The spokesperson accused opponents of PTI of being so intimidated by the popularity of the party that they prioritize the ar­rest of two women activists. Criticizing the judiciary’s si­lence on unjust arrests de­spite ordering the release of women detained for 10 months, the spokesperson raised concerns about the fairness of the legal system. Describing the arrest of the two women by police from another city as a blatant violation of constitutional and legal principles, the spokesperson accused au­thorities of manipulating the law. The spokesperson further alleged that PTI women activists’ safety is being jeopardized under the pretext of false charges against the Chief Minister.

Agencies

