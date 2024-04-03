PTI leader condemns arrests

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Punjab Information Secretary Shaukat Mahmood Basra on Tuesday condemned the re-arrest PTI leader Alia Hamza Malik, activist SanamJaved and other women following their release. He said that innocent women of PTI have been kept in prison for the past 10 months adding these women are being punished for supporting PTI Chairman. Basra believes that despite the ten months long confinement the morale of PTI’s women activists is higher than ever and they are standing firm with Tehreek-e-Insaaf, soon they will be release from political imprisonment, he added. Basra said that PTI women are being arrested on the behest of Punjab’s Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, adding PML-N is incapacitated by its fear of Imran Khan. He requested the High Court to pay special attention to the false cases against PTI women and grant them full release. Shaukat Basra also strongly denounced the hike in the fuel prices adding PTI rejects petrol price hike and demanded increase in fuel prices should be slashed immediately. People are already suffering from inflation and the increase in the price of petrol will further increase their difficulties, he said.