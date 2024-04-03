Punjab Assembly moved to declare kite, string-making non-bailable offence

A resolution to declare kite, string-making non-bailable offence has been moved to Punjab Assembly on Wednesday.

The resolution was moved by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA, Hina Parvez Butt. The resolution expressed concerns about the increasing incidents of stray kite strings in the province.

Stray strings have claimed several lives in Punjab, but police are failing to control the increasing incident, the resolution read.

PML-N MPA in her resolution urged the Punjab Assembly house to declare kite and string-making non-bailable offences and urged judges to not give bail to people booked under the said charges.

It is pertinent to mention that Punjab police began a crackdown against kite flying and selling in the province following the death of a youth in Faisalabad.

The police registered cases and arrested kite and metal string makers, while the people were warned against kite-flying by public announcements.

By March 25, police registered 245 cases and arrested 242 kite flyers across the province on the directions of CM Maryam Nawaz.

Separately, the Karachi commissioner also imposed a ban on the sales and flying of kites in the metropolitan after several suffered serious injuries due to loose kite strings.





