Punjab CM orders arrest of beasts after university student gang-raged in Bahawalnagar

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday took strict notice of an incident of kidnapping and gang rape of a female university student in Bahawalnagar.

The CM said, “Violence against women is my red line”. She said that such beasts do not deserve any concession. She directed to identify the culprits as soon as possible, and give severe punishment to all those involved. The chief minister also sought an urgent report from the Punjab IGP in this regard.

Also, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif set a three-month deadline for the district authorities to complete on an emer­gency basis a comprehen­sive development plan for of Lahore. Chairing a spe­cial meeting on the devel­opment of Lahore including sewerage and sanitation is­sues, the chief minister said that she would herself re­view the implementation of Lahore’s development plan after every ten days. “I want to see every street and neighborhood clean,” said the chief minister as she announced to launch “New Era…Clean Lahore” initiative, under which all major and minor roads of Lahore will be constructed and repaired while streets will be paved, tuff tiles will be installed, and 222,000 street lights will be re­stored. Madam Chief Min­ister added,” People should also support the govern­ment in this cleanliness drive.” She also directed to make all water filtration plants of Lahore function­al at the earliest. Earlier, WASA gave a detailed pre­sentation on drainage and sewerage rehabilitation, construction and repair projects in 9 zones of La­hore. Sewer master plan and the construction of wa­ter collecting tanks were also discussed in the meet­ing. The chief minister di­rected WASA to present a detailed plan of phase-wise increase in its jurisdiction, construction of water col­lecting tanks, and the re­quirement of human re­source and machinery accordingly.