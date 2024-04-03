Punjab Sports Minister, Iranian envoy discuss promotion of sports

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Faisal Khokhar visited Ira­nian Consulate General on Tuesday where he and Ira­nian Consul General Meh­ran Movahhedfar discussed the strengthening of friend­ly bilateral relations and prospects of healthy sports competitions between the two countries. Speaking on this occasion, Punjab Sports Minister said that bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran will be expanded and cultural and sports pro­grammes will be conducted between the two countries on regular basis. “Joint sports committee between Pakistan and Iran will also be constituted and made functional.” He said that Pakistan and Iran can co­operate with each other in several fields such as sports, culture, education, research, IT, science and technology and this cooperation can play a vital role in the devel­opment and prosperity of this region. Iranian Consul General Mehran Movah­hedfa on this occasion said that Pakistan is a country of sports lovers with plenty of talent of different games. “The world’s best sports equipment is produced in Pakistan’s city of Sialkot and Pakistan-made footballs are famous all over the world which is definitely a great distinction.”