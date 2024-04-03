Rs30.5b distributed among 2.9m families under BISP: DG Punjab

MULTAN - Director General, Benazir Income Sup­port Program (BISP) Punjab Nadeem Alam Butt said on Tuesday that dis­bursement of quarterly grants, recently enhanced by the government to Rs 10,500 per registered family, was in progress and so far a sum of Rs 30.5 bil­lion has been distributed among over 2.9 million families under strict moni­toring by BISP field teams across the province. BISP was country’s biggest social protection program and disburse­ment of Feb-Mar, third quarter of the on­going fiscal year, was in progress to cov­er over 4.394 million registered families living below the poverty line, DG BISP Punjab told mediapersons, according to a release issued by BISP spokesman.

He said BISP field teams were alert and monitoring the distribution process so that the financial assistance should reach only to the deserving families in a transparent manner. In addition to Kifalat program, BISP also increased educational scholarships for school chil­dren of beneficiary families, Nadeem Alam Butt said adding that BISP was paying Rs 2000 per son and Rs 2500 per daughter of the registered women at primary level, Rs 3000 for boys and Rs 3500 for girls at secondary level and Rs 4000 for boys and Rs 4500 for girls at higher secondary level. However, schol­arships are granted only when atten­dance of the student is 70 per cent. Butt asked beneficiary families who have not yet received their quarterly grants to ap­proach their nearest retailer and receive their whole amount along with the re­ceipt. In case of any complaint, women should feel free to contact their near­est BISP tehsil office or contact officials via BISP toll free helpline 0800-26477 or dial Director General BISP Punjab helpline number 042-35415143.