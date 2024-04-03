Wednesday, April 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Rupee gains 10 paisas vs dollar

Rupee gains 10 paisas vs dollar
APP
April 03, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -  Pakistani rupee on Tuesday gained 10 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.83 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.93. However, accord­ing to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.2 and Rs281.1 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 1.33 to close at Rs298.42 against the last-day closing of Rs299.75, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.83, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.98 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the Brit­ish Pound, which was traded at Rs348.76 compared to the last closing of Rs350.74. The Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Ri­yal decreased by 03 paisas each to close at Rs 75.65 and Rs 74.07 respectively.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1712033697.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024