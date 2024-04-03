Russia accuses Israel of ‘unacceptable’ strike on Damascus

MOSCOW - Mos­cow on Monday accused Is­rael of carrying out an “un­acceptable” attack on a diplomatic building in Syr­ia, after airstrikes destroyed the Iranian embassy’s con­sular annex in Damascus. “On the evening of April 1, the Is­raeli Air Force struck the Ira­nian consulate building in Damascus,” the foreign min­istry said in a statement. “We strongly condemn this unac­ceptable attack against the Iranian consular mission in Syria.” Israel did not comment on the reported attack. Syri­an and Iranian officials have also accused Israel of staging the strikes. Moscow said that any attacks on a diplomatic building were “unacceptable”. “We call on the Israeli leader­ship to stop provocative acts of armed violence against the territory of Syria and neigh­bouring countries,” the min­istry said. A top Iranian Rev­olutionary Guard commander was among eight people re­ported to have been killed in the strikes amid worsening regional tensions. Iranian of­ficials vowed a stiff response with fears of even further vi­olence between Israel and Iran’s allies triggered by the Gaza war.