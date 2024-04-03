Saul strike earns Atletico hard-fought 2-1 win at Villarreal

VILLARREAL - Substitute Saul Niguez scored a late winner to give Atletico Madrid a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Villar­real on Monday, as Diego Simeone’s side climbed back into LaLiga’s top four with eight games left in the season. It was a much need­ed win for Atletico after two consecutive losses and two wins in their last seven league matches had left them in danger of missing out on a Champions League spot next season. They were facing an in-form Vil­larreal side, who were on a four-game winning streak and unbeaten in their last nine league matches, a run that earned Marcelino Gar­cia LaLiga’s Coach of Month award in March. Atletico moved to fourth in the standings on 58 points, two ahead of Athletic Bilbao, who lost 2-0 to leaders Real Madrid on Sunday.