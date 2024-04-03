Wednesday, April 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

SC issues written order in Ataul Haq Qasmi review petitions

SC issues written order in Ataul Haq Qasmi review petitions
APP
April 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -  The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday issued written order pertaining to the accep­tance of the review pe­titions and withdrawal of its judgment regard­ing the termination of Ataul Haq Qasmi as Managing Director Pak­istan Television (PTV). 

The top court in its five page judgment said, “The factual de­termination of the purported loss was ar­bitrary and also incor­rect”. Qasmi was paid just a little more than his predecessor, which, if inflation is factored in, would be justified. And, it was a material C.R.Ps.835 of 2018 etc 5 error to assume that Qasmi’s programme’s air time was lost rev­enue; it could also be contended that his pro­gramme contributed towards PTV’s earn­ings. It would not be fair to penalize some­one on the basis of mere conjecture. There is no evidence to sug­gest that an amount of Rs.197,867,491 was paid to Qasmi or that he had caused such a loss to PTV. With regard to the salary of one and half million rupees be­ing paid to Qasmi is concerned, it was just a little over what was paid to the previous MD.

PFA unearths factory producing spurious drinks

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1712095740.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024