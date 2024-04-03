SC issues written order in Ataul Haq Qasmi review petitions

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday issued written order pertaining to the acceptance of the review petitions and withdrawal of its judgment regarding the termination of Ataul Haq Qasmi as Managing Director Pakistan Television (PTV).
The top court in its five page judgment said, “The factual determination of the purported loss was arbitrary and also incorrect”. Qasmi was paid just a little more than his predecessor, which, if inflation is factored in, would be justified. And, it was a material C.R.Ps.835 of 2018 etc 5 error to assume that Qasmi’s programme’s air time was lost revenue; it could also be contended that his programme contributed towards PTV’s earnings. It would not be fair to penalize someone on the basis of mere conjecture. There is no evidence to suggest that an amount of Rs.197,867,491 was paid to Qasmi or that he had caused such a loss to PTV. With regard to the salary of one and half million rupees being paid to Qasmi is concerned, it was just a little over what was paid to the previous MD.