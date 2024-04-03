SC issues written order in Ataul Haq Qasmi review petitions

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday issued written order pertaining to the accep­tance of the review pe­titions and withdrawal of its judgment regard­ing the termination of Ataul Haq Qasmi as Managing Director Pak­istan Television (PTV).

The top court in its five page judgment said, “The factual de­termination of the purported loss was ar­bitrary and also incor­rect”. Qasmi was paid just a little more than his predecessor, which, if inflation is factored in, would be justified. And, it was a material C.R.Ps.835 of 2018 etc 5 error to assume that Qasmi’s programme’s air time was lost rev­enue; it could also be contended that his pro­gramme contributed towards PTV’s earn­ings. It would not be fair to penalize some­one on the basis of mere conjecture. There is no evidence to sug­gest that an amount of Rs.197,867,491 was paid to Qasmi or that he had caused such a loss to PTV. With regard to the salary of one and half million rupees be­ing paid to Qasmi is concerned, it was just a little over what was paid to the previous MD.