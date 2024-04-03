Shakira and her sons really aren’t fans of ‘Barbie’

NEW YORK - Colombian superstar Shakira has said her two sons “absolutely hated” the movie “Barbie” because it was “emasculating,” adding that she partially agreed. Shakira shared her opinions on the 2023 blockbuster movie in an interview with beauty magazine Allure, saying that she prefers pop culture “when it attempts to empower women without robbing men of their possibility to be men, to also protect and provide.” The Grammy-winning singer has two sons, Milan, born in 2013, and Sasha, born in 2015, with her former partner Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué. “My sons absolutely hated it. They felt that it was emasculating. And I agree, to a certain extent,” she said. “I’m raising two boys. I want ‘em to feel powerful too while respecting women.” “I believe in giving women all the tools and the trust that we can do it all without losing our essence, without losing our femininity,” the singer continued in the interview, published Monday. “I think that men have a purpose in society and women have another purpose as well. We complement each other, and that complement should not be lost.” “Barbie” became a cultural phenomenon last summer as it raked in more than $1.4 billion at the box office and sparked wideranging conversations about its specific brand of feminism. “Barbie” was produced by Warner Bros. Pictures, which shares the same parent company as CNN.