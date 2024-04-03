Shifa International Hospital organizes World Autism Awareness Walk

ISLAMABAD - Shifa International Hospital organized the World Autism Awareness Walk, led by the Department of Psychiatry and the Department of Rehabilitation.

Autism spectrum disorder is a complex develop­mental condition involving persistent challenges with social communication, restricted interests, and repetitive behavior. Taimoor Shah, Chief Operating Of­ficer of Shifa International Hospital, said that autism acceptance is crucial because it raises understanding, inclusion, and respect for neurodiversity, promoting a society where individuals with autism can thrive with­out facing stigma or discrimination. He further stated that Shifa International Hospital remains committed to advocating for the rights and well-being of individu­als with autism, striving for a more inclusive society.

Dr. Nosheen Kazmi, Associate Consultant in Psy­chiatry and lead autism services, highlighted the importance of awareness of autism and how these individuals can be included in society. Dr. Mehboob Yaqub, Consultant Psychiatrist and Section Head emphasized that unidentified autism in adults has a significant adverse impact on the lives of individuals, their loved ones, and their interactions in profession­al environments. He stated that a better understand­ing of autism during childhood can help families plan their lives more smoothly, ultimately resulting in bet­ter contributions to society.