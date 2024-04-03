Wednesday, April 03, 2024
Should the court send journalist to jail over fake news, asks top judge

Our Staff Reporter
April 03, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday sum­moned the journalists who filed a case seeking in­troduction of media regulations in the country.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, heard the case pertain­ing to the FIA’s notices to journalists. The court sought written comments from respondents and adjourned the hearing for indefinite time.

During the hearing, the chief justice remarked that false news was aired related to his wife which could have given a wrong impression. He asked whether the responsible should be served con­tempt of court notice and be sent to jail after in­dicting them.

The CJP asked whether the membership of a journalist would be abolished for running false news. Barrister Salahuddin said that the member­ship could be abolished after giving a show cause notice to the concern person. The lawyer said that such events happened because the defamation law in the country was not strong. 

The CJP asked that if the journalists’ organisa­tions took action against its members. These or­ganisations have become trade unions, he said, adding that more lies one tells, the more he would viral on social media. The chief justice remarked that societies never get progress where an ac­countability system is lacking in institutions.

