Sindh announces JIT to investigate abduction of Hindu girl Priya Kumari

KARACHI - Sindh Home Minister, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, has taken swift action in re­sponse to the abduction of Priya Ku­mari, daughter of Raju Mal Hindu.

A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has been convened to investigate the abduction, according to a news release on Tuesday. DIG Mirpur­khas, Javed Jiskani has been tasked with coordinating the comprehen­sive investigation. Alongside him, the team comprises members in­cluding SSP Hyderabad, Amjad Sheikh, SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Tanveer Tunio, and two Depu­ty Superintendents of Police. The composition of the JIT, including the nomination of DSPs, has been carefully overseen by IGP Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, ensuring a robust approach towards resolv­ing the case. The JIT has been man­dated to deliver its findings within a strict timeframe of three weeks, signaling the urgency with which authorities are addressing the matter.