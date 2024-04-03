Sindh CS chairs joint meeting, pledges comprehensive reforms in education, health sectors

KARACHI - Under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Syed Asif Hyder Shah, a joint meeting of the Education and Health departments was convened. The Sindh chief secretary emphasised that educa­tion and health are fundamental rights of every citi­zen. The meeting was attended by Secretary School Education Zahid Ali Abbasi, Secretary Health Re­han Iqbal Baloch, and other departmental officials. During the meeting, Secretary School Education and Secretary Health provided detailed briefings. Secretary School Education Zahid Ali Abbasi re­vealed that there are 11,736 private schools and 40,978 government schools in the province, with 5,236,202 students enrolled in government schools and 3,941,938 students in private schools. Addi­tionally, the Education Department has recruited 51,354 new teachers through the IBA Sukkur.

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Hyder Shah reit­erated that access to education is the basic right of every child. He emphasised the provision of clean water and furniture in schools, alongwith the need to focus on non-formal education for out-of-school children. Furthermore, he assured the provision of necessary funds to the Sindh Textbook Board to ensure timely provision of textbooks to students. Secretary health highlighted that there are 14,089 doctors and 63,000 paramedical staff working in the Health Department, with more than 1,000 am­bulances in various hospitals across the province. Additionally, over 300 ambulances are providing free services in different areas of the province through Sindh Integrated Health Services.

The CS emphasised the need for special atten­tion to the immunisation programme to achieve optimal results and ensure access to vaccines for every child. He directed the secretaries of Educa­tion and Health to ensure the attendance of teach­ers and doctors and to improve treatment facilities and other amenities in hospitals. It was decided in the meeting to enhance treatment facilities at dis­trict and divisional levels to provide standardised healthcare services within the districts, thus mini­mising the need for people to travel to Karachi or other major cities for medical treatment.