Sindh govt announces end to physical fitness checks for used vehicle transfers

KARACHI - The Sindh government has announced the cessa­tion of physical fitness checks for the transfer of used vehicles. In a meeting on Tuesday chaired by Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, attended by the Secretary Excise, DG Excise, and represen­tatives of the Automotive Traders and Importers Association, it was decided to eliminate physical fitness inspections for vehicle transfers. However, paperwork procedures will persist temporarily, with plans for potential elimination in the future. Additionally, the meeting outlined the launch of software for online vehicle transfers.