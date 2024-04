HYDERABAD - The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has an­nounced final result of the examination for the post of Physiotherapist in Depart­ment of Empowerment of Person with Disabilities (BPS-17). According to the results announced by SPSC on Monday, 29 candidates were declared fit and suit­able for appointment against vacant post of Physiothera­pist The detailed result has been uploaded at the official website of Sindh Public Ser­vice Commission (SPSC).