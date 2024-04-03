Stock market gains 89 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday turned around to bullish trend, gaining 89.94 points, a slight posi­tive change of 0.13 percent, closing at 66,886.26 points against 66,796.32 points the previous trading day. A total of 239,650,377 shares valu­ing Rs.8.940 billion were traded during the day as compared to 238,829,562 shares valuing Rs.8.365 bil­lion the last day. Some 342 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 160 of them recorded gains and 153 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 29 remained unchanged. In future market, as many as 309 companies traded shares in the market, out of which 130 recorded gains, 176 witnessed losses where­as share prices of 3 compa­nies remained unchanged. In PSX, the three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 32,343,929 shares at Rs.1.35 per share, PTCL with 27,131,713 shares with Rs.16.46 per share and Pak Reinsurance with 13,127,500 shares at Rs.15.46 per share.